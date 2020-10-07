2008 Toyota Highlander

Convenience
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Front seatback storage pockets
Safety
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Power Options
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Seating
3rd row fold-flat rear bench seat w/remote release in cargo area
Additional Features
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Colour-keyed rear spoiler
Colour-keyed door handles
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Overhead sunglasses storage
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Cargo area tie-down rings
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front reclining captain seats
40/20/40 split folding reclining middle bench seat
Vertically-adjustable front headrests
Under cargo area storage compartment
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
P245/65R17 all-season tires
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Glass imprinted diversity antenna
8-way pwr driver seat with lumbar adjustment
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Full-time four wheel drive
4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system
Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, steering wheel mounted controls, (9) speakers
Optitron gauges-inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer, backup camera
Warning lights-inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
Climate control-inc: cabin air filter, rear seat heater ducts
