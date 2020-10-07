Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Highlander

165,252 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Highlander

2008 Toyota Highlander

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Highlander

SR5

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 6200310
  2. 6200310
  3. 6200310
  4. 6200310
  5. 6200310
  6. 6200310
  7. 6200310
  8. 6200310
  9. 6200310
  10. 6200310
  11. 6200310
  12. 6200310
  13. 6200310
  14. 6200310
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,252KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6200310
  • Stock #: 1688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1688
  • Mileage 165,252 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY /LEATHER/BACKUP CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/FOG LAMP/
COMMAND STARTER
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $12990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console box
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
Digital clock
Fog Lamps
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Accessory pwr outlets
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Colour-keyed grille
Roof rack w/rails
3rd row fold-flat rear bench seat w/remote release in cargo area
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Colour-keyed rear spoiler
Colour-keyed door handles
Driver footrest
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Front/rear splash guards
gas shock absorbers
Passenger assist grips
Front tow hook
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Metallic dash accents
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Scuff Plates
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Cargo area tie-down rings
Fabric door trim
Conversation mirror
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front reclining captain seats
40/20/40 split folding reclining middle bench seat
Vertically-adjustable front headrests
Cut pile carpeting
Under cargo area storage compartment
Front driver knee airbag
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
P245/65R17 all-season tires
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Glass imprinted diversity antenna
Pwr door closer
8-way pwr driver seat with lumbar adjustment
OPTION PKG A
LEATHER PKG
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive
4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system
Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, steering wheel mounted controls, (9) speakers
Optitron gauges-inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer, backup camera
Warning lights-inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
Climate control-inc: cabin air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2010 Acura RDX Leath...
 168,617 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 101,011 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L
 130,415 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory