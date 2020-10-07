2008 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL Door Map Pockets Carpeted floor mats Front seatback storage pockets Front/rear cup holders Front centre console box Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety Fog Lamps Anchor points for child restraint seats Child protector rear door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Front seat-mounted side airbags Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Comfort Illuminated Entry System Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Accessory pwr outlets Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Colour-keyed grille Exterior Roof rack w/rails Seating 3rd row fold-flat rear bench seat w/remote release in cargo area

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Colour-keyed rear spoiler Colour-keyed door handles Driver footrest Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Front/rear splash guards gas shock absorbers Passenger assist grips Front tow hook Flip-up rear hatch glass Metallic dash accents Coat hooks Illuminated ignition key bezel Scuff Plates Dual Vanity Mirrors Overhead sunglasses storage Cargo area tonneau cover Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors Cargo area tie-down rings Fabric door trim Conversation mirror Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer Tire pressure warning system Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions Front reclining captain seats 40/20/40 split folding reclining middle bench seat Vertically-adjustable front headrests Cut pile carpeting Under cargo area storage compartment Front driver knee airbag Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters Hill start assist control (HAC) Downhill assist control (DAC) 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks P245/65R17 all-season tires Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel Glass imprinted diversity antenna Pwr door closer 8-way pwr driver seat with lumbar adjustment OPTION PKG A LEATHER PKG HD battery, starter, alternator & heater Anti-vibration subframe Full-time four wheel drive 4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, steering wheel mounted controls, (9) speakers Optitron gauges-inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer, backup camera Warning lights-inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter Climate control-inc: cabin air filter, rear seat heater ducts

