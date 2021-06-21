2008 Toyota Highlander

Sale $13,880 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 9 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7435229

7435229 Stock #: F44RMK

F44RMK VIN: JTEES42A982088975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CYPRESS PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44RMK

Mileage 130,952 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Roof Rack tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Front driver knee airbag 19" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.