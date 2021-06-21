Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

130,952 KM

Details Description Features

$13,880

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Limited Leather - 4WD

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

130,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7435229
  • Stock #: F44RMK
  • VIN: JTEES42A982088975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CYPRESS PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44RMK
  • Mileage 130,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Front Bucket Seats
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Front driver knee airbag
19" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

