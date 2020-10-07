2008 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Reading Lamps-Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Brakes-Type-Front Disc/Rear Drum Seat Trim-Cloth Windows-Deep Tinted Engine-4 Cyl Transmission-CVT Tire-Front-Performance Tire-Rear-Performance Wheels-Locks

