2008 Toyota Prius

127,952 KM

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

5dr HB Local Trade! Just arrived!

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

127,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041349
  • Stock #: F3NN9A
  • VIN: JTDKB20UX87740711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Driftwood Pearl
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,952 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Brakes-Type-Front Disc/Rear Drum
Seat Trim-Cloth
Windows-Deep Tinted
Engine-4 Cyl
Transmission-CVT
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Wheels-Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

