2008 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Auto-Off Headlights Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers full size spare tire Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Rear Reading Lamps External Temperature Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features Keyless Start Auxiliary Power Outlet Fabric seats Sun / moon roof Power tilt / sliding sunroof Wheel lock Rear electric windows Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 10.1 Fuel tank (Liters) : 60 Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 7.7 Displacement L/CI : 2.4 / 122 Horsepower : 166 @ 6000 Torque : 165 @ 4000 Back windshield wiper Lateral airbags Lateral head airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.