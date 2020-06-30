Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

240,127 KM

Details Description Features

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoQuest Auto Sales

204-253-2886

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4 cyl 2.4L

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4 cyl 2.4L

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

  Listing ID: 5331227
  VIN: JTMBD32V686079139

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

240,127KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,127 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF, REMOTE START!, Fantastic options in our Well Maintained 2008 Toyota Rav 4, Featuring a 2.4L, 4 cyl , 4WD, Remote Start & Entry, Cruise Control, Power Tilt and Sliding Sunroof, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, A/C, Heat & Rear Defrost, External Temperature, Front Floor Mats, Aux Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Hatch, Traction Control, Fabric Split Folding Rear Seats! Safetied & Serviced with 240,127 kms! $8,488 plus PTS/GST. Dealer # 0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Auto-Off Headlights
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
full size spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Reading Lamps
External Temperature
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Keyless Start
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fabric seats
Sun / moon roof
Power tilt / sliding sunroof
Wheel lock
Rear electric windows
Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 10.1
Fuel tank (Liters) : 60
Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 7.7
Displacement L/CI : 2.4 / 122
Horsepower : 166 @ 6000
Torque : 165 @ 4000
Back windshield wiper
Lateral airbags
Lateral head airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

