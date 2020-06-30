2008 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF, REMOTE START!, Fantastic options in our Well Maintained 2008 Toyota Rav 4, Featuring a 2.4L, 4 cyl , 4WD, Remote Start & Entry, Cruise Control, Power Tilt and Sliding Sunroof, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, A/C, Heat & Rear Defrost, External Temperature, Front Floor Mats, Aux Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Hatch, Traction Control, Fabric Split Folding Rear Seats! Safetied & Serviced with 240,127 kms! $8,488 plus PTS/GST. Dealer # 0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!
