2008 Toyota RAV4

Front centre console w/armrest
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Rear door child safety locks
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
Front & rear splash guards
Illuminated ignition key bezel
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Tinted glass w/UV protection
Auto headlamp cancel system
Air conditioning-inc: rear seat heater ducts
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Active torque control 4-wheel drive
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/ intelligence (VVT-i)
Cargo area-inc: tie-down rings, tonneau cover, cargo net, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
AM/FM stereo w/CD & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges, dual trip meters
