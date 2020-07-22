2008 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Front/rear cup holders Front centre console w/armrest Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Exterior Roof Rack Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort Illuminated Entry Powertrain Engine Immobilizer 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD Transmission oil cooler Power Options Pwr windows Retained accessory pwr Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-colour pwr heated mirrors Body-colour bumpers Seating Child seat anchor points

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Rear window defroster w/timer Tilt/telescopic steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Passenger assist grips Map lamps Fabric headliner Rear door child safety locks HD battery/starter/alternator/heater Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Illuminated ignition key bezel Dual Vanity Mirrors 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters Body-colour rear spoiler Auxiliary pwr outlets Side impact beams Upper & lower glove boxes Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer Tinted glass w/UV protection Soft spare tire cover Auto headlamp cancel system Air conditioning-inc: rear seat heater ducts Front seat-back pockets Front seat mounted side airbags Front & rear side-curtain airbags Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC) P225/65R17 all-season tires 17" styled-steel wheels Active torque control 4-wheel drive Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/ intelligence (VVT-i) Cargo area-inc: tie-down rings, tonneau cover, cargo net, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp AM/FM stereo w/CD & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL) Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges, dual trip meters

