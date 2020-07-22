2008 Toyota RAV4

Menu
145,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5650659
  VIN: JTMBK33V086043189

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic (Silver)
  Interior Colour Taupe ()
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified quality pre-owned domestic & imported vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $116.40 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console w/armrest
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Roof Rack
Full-Size Spare Tire
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission oil cooler
Pwr windows
Retained accessory pwr
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Body-colour bumpers
Child seat anchor points
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Passenger assist grips
Map lamps
Fabric headliner
Rear door child safety locks
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Body-colour rear spoiler
Auxiliary pwr outlets
Side impact beams
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Tinted glass w/UV protection
Soft spare tire cover
Auto headlamp cancel system
Air conditioning-inc: rear seat heater ducts
Front seat-back pockets
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
P225/65R17 all-season tires
17" styled-steel wheels
Active torque control 4-wheel drive
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/ intelligence (VVT-i)
Cargo area-inc: tie-down rings, tonneau cover, cargo net, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
AM/FM stereo w/CD & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges, dual trip meters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

