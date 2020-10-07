2008 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Safety Passenger Airbag Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Overdrive Switch

