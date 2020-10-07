Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

93,731 KM

$10,987

+ tax & licensing
$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5938164
$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

93,731KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5938164
  • Stock #: F3MMJR
  • VIN: 5TDZK23C28S211003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3MMJR
  • Mileage 93,731 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Airbag
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Overdrive Switch

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

