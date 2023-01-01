Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

328,550 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

4.0L

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

328,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9541852
  • Stock #: 231052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 328,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

