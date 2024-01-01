Menu
- New MB Safety
- 172,926 Miles
- Original USA vehicle
- 2 Owner unit; previous owners purchased from the USA
- 4L V6 Engine
- Rear-wheel drive
- Great shape inside and out for its age
- A/M Side steps
- Pendaliner (box liner)
- Dual climate control
and much more to offer!

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

2008 Toyota Tundra

172,926 MI

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
TRD - 4.0L V6

TRD - 4.0L V6

2008 Toyota Tundra

TRD - 4.0L V6

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,926MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TFJU52188X003579

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 172,926 MI

FRESH TRADE ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 172,926 Miles

- Original USA vehicle

- 2 Owner unit; previous owners purchased from the USA

- 4L V6 Engine

- Rear-wheel drive

- Great shape inside and out for its age

- A/M Side steps

- Pendaliner (box liner)

- Dual climate control

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

