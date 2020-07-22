Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

149,273 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

LE

LE

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,273KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5661192
  Stock #: 2131
  VIN: JTDKT923785170754

  • Exterior Colour BUE
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,273 KM

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Tinted Glass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Remote fuel lid release
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Carpeting/carpeted floor mats
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front centre console w/storage areas
Reflector style halogen head lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Pedestrian safety front crumple zones
Rear seat heater ducts
Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Driver footrest
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
Front & rear splash guards
5-speed manual transmission
Colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
P185/60R15 all-season tires
3-point seat belts for front & rear outboard positions
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Fold-down rear seat w/(3) adjustable headrests
Dual foldable pwr remote rearview mirrors
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts
AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (4) speakers, digital clock

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

