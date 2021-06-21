2008 Volkswagen City Golf

$3,205 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 8 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7480533

Stock #: F44VNE

VIN: 9BWEL41J184014818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,880 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

