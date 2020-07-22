2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

Vehicle Features

Convenience Front Floor Mats 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door storage pockets Remote fuel filler door release Blue backlit instrumentation Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted green glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Child safety rear door locks Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour front grille Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Powertrain 5-speed manual transmission w/OD 2.0L SOHC SMPI I4 engine Seating Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests Exterior P195/65HR15 all-season tires Media / Nav / Comm Black roof-mounted whip antenna

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front/rear stabilizer bars Front-wheel drive Collapsible steering column Body-colour side mouldings Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts Dome light w/time delay (2) front/(2) rear reading lights Pwr 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section Front/rear cupholders Front/rear assist handles Body-colour mirrors Automatic pwr door locks Independent track-correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension P195/65HR15 all-season spare tire w/steel wheel Clear side blinker lights Flat woven cloth seat trim 3-spoke padded steering wheel w/height-adjustable telescopic steering column Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm (2) cargo tie-down hooks Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system w/passenger buckle switch Clutch/starter interlock Fully reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, driver seat height adjuster AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/light, cargo net Pwr outlets: (1) centre console, (1) trunk 3-point seat belts w/front height adjustment, front pretensioners, front load limiters

