2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

170,176 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5661198
  • Stock #: 2133
  • VIN: 3VWTK69M68M669847

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2133
  • Mileage 170,176 KM

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Front Floor Mats
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door storage pockets
Remote fuel filler door release
Blue backlit instrumentation
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted green glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour front grille
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
2.0L SOHC SMPI I4 engine
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Black roof-mounted whip antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Collapsible steering column
Body-colour side mouldings
Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
Dome light w/time delay
(2) front/(2) rear reading lights
Pwr 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section
Front/rear cupholders
Front/rear assist handles
Body-colour mirrors
Automatic pwr door locks
Independent track-correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension
P195/65HR15 all-season spare tire w/steel wheel
Clear side blinker lights
Flat woven cloth seat trim
3-spoke padded steering wheel w/height-adjustable telescopic steering column
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
(2) cargo tie-down hooks
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system w/passenger buckle switch
Clutch/starter interlock
Fully reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, driver seat height adjuster
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/light, cargo net
Pwr outlets: (1) centre console, (1) trunk
3-point seat belts w/front height adjustment, front pretensioners, front load limiters

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

