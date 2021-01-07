2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Power Locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

