Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 255,267KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4606065
  • Stock #: 190911
  • VIN: 3VWRM71K98M129607
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Biege
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact, Gas I5 2.5L/151

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 22,180 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 41,582 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 66,609 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Send A Message