2009 Acura TSX

203,000 KM

Details Description

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

PREMIUM PACKAGE ***AS-IS SPECIAL***

PREMIUM PACKAGE ***AS-IS SPECIAL***

Location

203,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787089
  • Stock #: WC21310A
  • VIN: JH4CU26639C802478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIRECT TO YOU! FRESH TRADE-IN BEING OFFERED IN AS-IS CONDITION, CONTACT US TODAY FOR DETAILS! DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Acura TSX
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

