2009 Audi A4

164,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5907204
  VIN: WAULF68K99N067892

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2009 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO AWD 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 164,000kms, 6 SPEED MANUAL transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $10,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
Sunroof
6-Speed Manual Transmission
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split folding rear seat back
Space saver spare tire
(2) front fog lights
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
Valet key
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Body coloured bumpers
Heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Memory for driver seat
3-zone climate control
Speed sensitive rain sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Electromechanical parking brake
Sirius satellite radio prewiring
2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Servotronic steering
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

