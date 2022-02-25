Menu
2009 Audi A4

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,986

+ tax & licensing
$12,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS

2009 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$12,986

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8284206
  VIN: WAUJF68K49N064048

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPRINGS AROUND THE CORNER!! HERES YOUR NEW RIDE!! SUPER CLEAN FULLY LOADED AUDI A4 PREMIUM PLUS!! LOADED WITH ALL THE GOODIES!! ONLY 141 000KMS!! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOE FOR $12,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

