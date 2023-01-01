$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 1 Series
128i
125,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 23461
- VIN: WBAUP73589VK75917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Cashmere Silver Metallic]
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,116 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Auxiliary Device
Rear-Performance Tires
Front-Performance Tires
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8