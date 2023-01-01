Menu
2009 BMW 1 Series

125,116 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2009 BMW 1 Series

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610223
  • Stock #: 23461
  • VIN: WBAUP73589VK75917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Cashmere Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23461
  • Mileage 125,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Auxiliary Device
Rear-Performance Tires
Front-Performance Tires

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

