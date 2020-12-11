2009 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Outlet Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features 16" x 7" radial spoke alloy wheels (style 282) Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Wipers-Rain Sensing Engine-6 Cyl-Straight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.