3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
2009 BMW X6 35I AWD LOADED 3.0L TURBO 6 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 177,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, heated leather seating, sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! CONSIGNMENT SALE - PRIVATE - ONLY PAY GST. Only $12,999 + 5%. Dealer permit #4780.
