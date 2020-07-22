Menu
2009 Buick Enclave

148,073 KM

Details Description Features

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

CXL

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

  Listing ID: 5389586
  Stock #: 394096
  VIN: 5GAEV23D59J194096

148,073KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 394096
  • Mileage 148,073 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Child security rear door locks
LATCH seat provisions -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
Front Halogen Fog Lamps
Variable assist pwr steering
Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Brushed aluminum roof rails
Quiet Tuning
Chrome beltline moulding
HID projector headlamps w/blue tint lenses
Light tint windshield
Dark tint rear windows & liftgate glass
Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers
Pwr rear liftgate
Pwr front windows -inc: driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable
Audible & visible theft deterrent system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor
Driver & front passenger side impact air bags
Height adjustable front row seat belts w/pretensioners
Pwr tilt & telescoping steering column
3.16 Axle Ratio
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/wood accents & audio controls
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE
Body-coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, memory feature, driver side electrochromic
Lighting -inc: centre & cargo dome, 1st & 2nd row reading lights, entry, exit & theatre dimming features
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger, second row, third row
Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition
1st, 2nd & 3rd row curtain air bags

