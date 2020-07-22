2009 Buick Enclave

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Child security rear door locks LATCH seat provisions -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children Exterior Front Halogen Fog Lamps

Additional Features Variable assist pwr steering Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist Pwr front & rear disc brakes Brushed aluminum roof rails Quiet Tuning Chrome beltline moulding HID projector headlamps w/blue tint lenses Light tint windshield Dark tint rear windows & liftgate glass Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers Pwr rear liftgate Pwr front windows -inc: driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable Audible & visible theft deterrent system Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor Driver & front passenger side impact air bags Height adjustable front row seat belts w/pretensioners Pwr tilt & telescoping steering column 3.16 Axle Ratio Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/wood accents & audio controls Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips 3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE Body-coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, memory feature, driver side electrochromic Lighting -inc: centre & cargo dome, 1st & 2nd row reading lights, entry, exit & theatre dimming features Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger, second row, third row Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition 1st, 2nd & 3rd row curtain air bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.