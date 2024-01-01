Menu
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Shocktober Sales Event! This October, were bringing you scarily good deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing scarier than Halloween is high car pricesso weve slashed them for our Shocktober Sales Event to deliver monstrous savings! Discover Your Spooktacular Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to suit all tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ride thats perfect for youno tricks, just treats. Frighteningly Good October Offers: Weve dropped our prices to give you unbeatable savings. These deals are designed to make your wallet scream with joymore car for less cash! No Fear Financing: Take advantage of our $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey a breeze, with no tricks up our sleeve. Monstrous Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride running smooth, long after the spooky season ends. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to lock in your deal before it vanishes? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to make car shopping as easy as pumpkin pie. Focus on What Matters: The Shocktober Sales Event is all about delivering terrifyingly good deals on reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles. Dont let these Shocktober deals haunt youjoin us now, and drive away in a car that fits your needs and budget before these savings vanish! DLR 4080

2009 Cadillac DTS

112,542 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Cadillac DTS

w/1SD

2009 Cadillac DTS

w/1SD

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,542KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6KD57Y09U135400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gray Flannel]
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24408
  • Mileage 112,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2009 Cadillac DTS