2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

106,969 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

LT w/1SA

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

106,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8653639
  Stock #: 22130
  VIN: 1G1AT55H197157301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Hi friend! Are you looking for a new-to-you vehicle? Do yourself a favor and GOOGLE Used Car Shortage because the auto industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented shortage of both new and used vehicles. As the US opened their economy earlier this year they saw record vehicle sales which has actually made the problem substantially worse in both of our countries. US dealers, and wholesalers, are importing 1,000s of used cars into the US on a weekly basis to meet their demand and also take advantage of our currency gap. For months we have been recommending to our customers that if they see a vehicle they like (from our dealership or not), at a price they can afford, they should buy it immediately as prices are going to get much worse before they normalize. For a majority of people in our society, especially in the Prairies, a vehicle is a necessity. Because of this new vehicle purchases are delayed, not cancelled and since Nov 2nd 2020 when our province went into Code Red there has been a large group of people who delayed the purchase of a new vehicle. As our local economy opens and consumer confidence returns to the market, industry experts expect that everyone will be entering the market at once and we will actually have considerably more buyers than vehicles. Just like any other good or service, when demand is high and supply is low the price/cost of that good or service increases. At Ride Time, we offer vehicles that are reconditioned above the industry norm AND they are priced below market with the use of 3rd party software. Those two things alone are enough to make our customers say WOW! but believe it or not we actually offer A LOT more! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT/SALVAGE VEHICLES, and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We LOVE and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Power Rear Window
Compact Spare Tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Driver Seat
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
Driver Lumbar
Equalizer
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -OEM
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Led Headlights

