2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 9 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8653639

8653639 Stock #: 22130

22130 VIN: 1G1AT55H197157301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,969 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Tire Pressure Monitoring ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Power Rear Window Compact Spare Tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Seating Power Driver Seat Convenience Rear Floor Mats Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Hard Top Driver Lumbar Equalizer AUDIO PACKAGE USB port MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Impact Airbag Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Passenger Side Impact Airbag Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM OEM Wheels Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.