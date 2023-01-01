Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT SPORTY 2 DOOR, 5 SPEED ,SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT SPORTY 2 DOOR, 5 SPEED ,SUNROOF!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 9456310
  2. 9456310
  3. 9456310
  4. 9456310
  5. 9456310
  6. 9456310
  7. 9456310
  8. 9456310
  9. 9456310
  10. 9456310
  11. 9456310
  12. 9456310
  13. 9456310
  14. 9456310
Contact Seller

$7,986

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456310
  • VIN: 1g1al18h897248912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN SPORTY COBALT LT ECONOMICAL 4CYL 5 SPEED MANUAL LOADED INCLUDING SUNROOF ALLOY WHEELS! only 150 000kms!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED! ON SALE FOR $7,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILACLE VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 199,000 KM
$10,986 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Track...
 216,000 KM
$10,986 + tax & lic
2006 Hyundai Sonata ...
 211,000 KM
$8,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory