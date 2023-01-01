$7,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,986
+ taxes & licensing
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
204-941-9080
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT SPORTY 2 DOOR, 5 SPEED ,SUNROOF!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$7,986
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9456310
- VIN: 1g1al18h897248912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN SPORTY COBALT LT ECONOMICAL 4CYL 5 SPEED MANUAL LOADED INCLUDING SUNROOF ALLOY WHEELS! only 150 000kms!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED! ON SALE FOR $7,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILACLE VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
