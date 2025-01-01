Menu
2009 Chevrolet Corvette

62,600 KM

**New Arrival**

12102079

**New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
62,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY26W995110475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic Exterior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 62,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2009 Chevrolet Corvette **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette comes equipped with these options: 6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Xenon HID low-beam & tungsten-halogen high-beam automatic headlamps, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitor system, Theft deterrent system -inc: electronic immobilizer, audible alarm, visual alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Solar-Ray light tinted glass, and Retained accessory pwr. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

