2009 Chevrolet HHR

109,500 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2009 Chevrolet HHR

2009 Chevrolet HHR

LS HUGE CARGO AREA & GREAT ON GAS!

2009 Chevrolet HHR

LS HUGE CARGO AREA & GREAT ON GAS!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

109,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7125484
  Stock #: 10308.00
  VIN: 3GNCA13B09S645915

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 10308.00
  Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious hatchback with LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2009 Impreza 2.2L Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 109,000km! Power windows , AC tilt Cruise & more! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 6450.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

