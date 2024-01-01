$10,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Impala
4dr Sdn LTZ
2009 Chevrolet Impala
4dr Sdn LTZ
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10880.0
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
71,692 KMs on this Like New Local Manitoba clean title 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, Power sunroof, Remote Start, Power Seats, Windows ,locks, cruise Control Automatic transmission, Beautiful Driving car in fantastic condition throughout! Regularly serviced with no major accident claims, , As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Westside Sales
204-488-3793