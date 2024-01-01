Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>71,692 KMs on this Like New Local Manitoba clean title 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, Power sunroof, Remote Start, Power Seats, Windows ,locks, cruise Control Automatic transmission, Beautiful Driving car in fantastic condition throughout!   Regularly serviced with no major accident claims, , As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2009 Chevrolet Impala

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LTZ

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1717800677
  2. 1717800677
  3. 1717800678
  4. 1717800677
  5. 1717800676
  6. 1717800677
  7. 1717800678
  8. 1717800677
  9. 1717800670
  10. 1717800675
  11. 1717800674
  12. 1717800675
  13. 1717800672
  14. 1717800673
  15. 1717800677
  16. 1717800678
  17. 1717800672
  18. 1717800677
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WU57M191223078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10880.0
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

71,692 KMs on this Like New Local Manitoba clean title 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, Power sunroof, Remote Start, Power Seats, Windows ,locks, cruise Control Automatic transmission, Beautiful Driving car in fantastic condition throughout!   Regularly serviced with no major accident claims, , As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 167,702 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Ford Fusion SE 161,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 135,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Impala