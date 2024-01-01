$13,986+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!!
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$13,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING FOR A WORK OR DELIVERY TRUCK FOR YOUR BUSINESS? HERE IT IS !! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST TRUCK WITH ONLY 144 000KMS!! VERY BASIC 4.3 LITRE V6 2WD WORK TRUCK!! BRIGHT WHITE AND WAITING FOR YOUR COMPANY LOGO!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! NOW ON SALE FOR $13,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Call Dealer
204-941-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080