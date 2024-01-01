Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOOKING FOR A WORK OR DELIVERY TRUCK FOR YOUR BUSINESS? HERE IT IS !! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST TRUCK WITH ONLY 144 000KMS!! VERY BASIC 4.3 LITRE V6 2WD WORK TRUCK!! BRIGHT WHITE AND WAITING FOR YOUR COMPANY LOGO!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! NOW ON SALE FOR $13,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

144,000 KM

Details Description

$13,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 10868952
  2. 10868952
  3. 10868952
  4. 10868952
  5. 10868952
  6. 10868952
  7. 10868952
  8. 10868952
  9. 10868952
  10. 10868952
  11. 10868952
  12. 10868952
Contact Seller

$13,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
VIN 1gcec14x19z117525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR A WORK OR DELIVERY TRUCK FOR YOUR BUSINESS? HERE IT IS !! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST TRUCK WITH ONLY 144 000KMS!! VERY BASIC 4.3 LITRE V6 2WD WORK TRUCK!! BRIGHT WHITE AND WAITING FOR YOUR COMPANY LOGO!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! NOW ON SALE FOR $13,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport, JUST TRADED IN!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport, JUST TRADED IN!! 165,000 KM $9,986 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 4x4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 4x4 301,000 KM $12,986 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 100% RUST FREE!!! PERFECT DELIVERY TRUCK!!! 144,000 KM $13,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500