2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,762 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

LT

LT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7305125
  • Stock #: 349966
  • VIN: 3GCEK13329G149966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 349966
  • Mileage 138,762 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

