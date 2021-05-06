Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

264,620 KM

Details Description Features

$28,599

+ tax & licensing
$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ GFX PKG

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ GFX PKG

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

264,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7088620
  • Stock #: 1065
  • VIN: 1GCHK43639F103069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 264,620 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2009 Chevrolet Silverado GFX 2500 Crew Cab 6.6L DURAMAX!!!
Alberta Vehicle History! ONE OWNER! PERFECT Carfax History NO HITS !!! 6.6L DURAMAX. Remote Start, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HD Spray in Bed liner, Factory Installed Trailer Brake, Matte Black Side Steps, Two Tone XD Series Wheels, Aftermarket Rear Support Bags, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, 2 Position Memory Seat, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 264,620 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

