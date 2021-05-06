2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN 2009 Chevrolet Silverado GFX 2500 Crew Cab 6.6L DURAMAX!!!
Alberta Vehicle History! ONE OWNER! PERFECT Carfax History NO HITS !!! 6.6L DURAMAX. Remote Start, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HD Spray in Bed liner, Factory Installed Trailer Brake, Matte Black Side Steps, Two Tone XD Series Wheels, Aftermarket Rear Support Bags, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, 2 Position Memory Seat, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 264,620 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4