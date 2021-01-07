Menu
2009 Chevrolet Traverse

146,529 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  • Listing ID: 6496269
  • Stock #: F3TUTW
  • VIN: 1GNER23D59S143394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,529 KM

Vehicle Description

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
18" x 7.5" machined aluminum wheels
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

