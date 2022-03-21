Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

177,241 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Traverse

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8704781
  2. 8704781
  3. 8704781
  4. 8704781
  5. 8704781
  6. 8704781
  7. 8704781
  8. 8704781
  9. 8704781
  10. 8704781
  11. 8704781
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704781
  • Stock #: 22214A
  • VIN: 1GNEV23D99S126979

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,241 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 110,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 B...
 108,395 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima Hybrid
 161,441 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory