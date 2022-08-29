Menu
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

126,368 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
LS

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9172708
  Stock #: 99512

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivan, 4dr Reg WB LS, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.9L/237

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

