2009 Chevrolet Uplander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 3 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9172708

9172708 Stock #: 99512

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 126,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive 3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Telematics Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.