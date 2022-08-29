$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Uplander
LS
126,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9172708
- Stock #: 99512
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Reg WB LS, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.9L/237
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics
Requires Subscription
