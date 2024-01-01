$7,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser
LX
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean Rust Free B.C. car, Low Mileage PT, 2.4 Litre engine, Finished in Inferno Red Pearl with a charcoal gray interior, Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, Just safetied and serviced. Carfax report shows no major accidents. Very Economical to Own & Operate. Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
