Super Clean Rust Free B.C. car, Low Mileage PT, 2.4 Litre engine, Finished in Inferno Red Pearl with a charcoal gray interior, Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   Carfax report shows no major accidents. Very Economical to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

164,000 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

11931017

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3A8FY48959T588791

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10940.0
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Super Clean Rust Free B.C. car, Low Mileage PT, 2.4 Litre engine, Finished in Inferno Red Pearl with a charcoal gray interior, Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   Carfax report shows no major accidents. Very Economical to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser