2009 Dodge Avenger

213,890 KM

Details

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2009 Dodge Avenger

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

213,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7627840
  • Stock #: 1799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 213,890 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties available

asking $4990 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

