2009 Dodge Challenger

68,055 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9962855
  • Stock #: 7563
  • VIN: 2B3LJ54T39H580091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7563
  • Mileage 68,055 KM

Vehicle Description

68,055km

Mechanical Specs:
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type Rear wheel drive
Cylinders V8
Base engine size 5.7 L

Power:
Horsepower 372 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque 401 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

Additional Features:
Leather Interior
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
AUX Input
CD Player
Heated Seating
A/C
Cold Air Intake

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

