2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 4957209
  2. 4957209
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,882KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4957209
  • Stock #: 396863
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E89R654511
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
Seating
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitor warning
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

