2009 Dodge Ram 1500

194,000 KM

Details

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

SLT CREW CAB DUAL EXHAUST CREW CAB

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6946183
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T89S748925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 6 passenger with 194,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START, cloth seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3 player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,499 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

