2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 8 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7977260

7977260 Stock #: 2748

2748 VIN: 1D3HV18P09S730138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 144,851 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.