Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

144,851 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad CAB 140.5 SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad CAB 140.5 SLT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 7977260
  2. 7977260
  3. 7977260
  4. 7977260
Contact Seller

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

144,851KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7977260
  • Stock #: 2748
  • VIN: 1D3HV18P09S730138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,851 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 198,709 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 171,877 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 144,851 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory