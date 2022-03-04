Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

296,500 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
SXT | AS TRADED |

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

296,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8512946
  • Stock #: P10226A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P10226A
  • Mileage 296,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bodyside mouldings
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (1) year service
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
UNDER-RAIL BOX BEDLINER
FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery
5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: electronically controlled throttle front air close out panel next generation engine controller (STD)
TRX4 OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: LT265/70R17E on/off-road OWL tires Sirius satellite radio (1) year of Sirius service anti-spin rear axle fog lamps fuel tank skid plate shield tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
MEDIUM SLATE GRAY CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static seat fabric rear folding seat
26B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels cloth 40/20/40 split-bench seat bright front/rear bumpers bright grille floor covering carpet front/rear floor mats LT24...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

