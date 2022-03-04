2009 Dodge Ram 2500

$8,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8512946

8512946 Stock #: P10226A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # P10226A

Mileage 296,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior Chrome Wheels Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE MONOTONE PAINT (STD) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (1) year service LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD) UNDER-RAIL BOX BEDLINER FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery 5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: electronically controlled throttle front air close out panel next generation engine controller (STD) TRX4 OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: LT265/70R17E on/off-road OWL tires Sirius satellite radio (1) year of Sirius service anti-spin rear axle fog lamps fuel tank skid plate shield tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield MEDIUM SLATE GRAY CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static seat fabric rear folding seat 26B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 17" x 8.0" chrome-clad steel wheels cloth 40/20/40 split-bench seat bright front/rear bumpers bright grille floor covering carpet front/rear floor mats LT24...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.