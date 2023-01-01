Menu
2009 Ford Escape

189,300 KM

Details Description

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10385685
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G99KC29417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $147.45 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

