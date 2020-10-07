Menu
2009 Ford Escape

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5883720
  • Stock #: 1377
  • VIN: 1FMCU03719KA31426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1377
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/crossbars
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
4-wheel independent suspension
A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Side intrusion door beams
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors
Steering wheel w/speed controls
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required)
2.5L I4 Duratec 25 engine
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels
2.93 rear axle ratio
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

