2009 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry glove box Manual air conditioning Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Trim A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system

Additional Features Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Underbody-mounted mini spare tire A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors Steering wheel w/speed controls SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required) 2.5L I4 Duratec 25 engine Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels 2.93 rear axle ratio Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings

