2009 Ford Escape

188,147 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

4WD Remote Start! 2 Set of Keys! All Wheel Drive!

2009 Ford Escape

4WD Remote Start! 2 Set of Keys! All Wheel Drive!

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

188,147KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8867003
  Stock #: 3009
  VIN: 1FMCU93G09KB76624

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 188,147 KM

Vehicle Description



MCWilliam Auto Service



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST



If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB






DEALER PERMIT #4611

