$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus
SE **New Arrival**
2009 Ford Focus
SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P4915C
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2009 Ford Focus SE **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Ford Focus has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, T125/80R15 spare tire, Sport tuned exhaust w/chrome tip, Special suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bar, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, and Solar tinted glass. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411