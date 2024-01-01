Menu
Come see this 2009 Ford Focus SE **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Ford Focus has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, T125/80R15 spare tire, Sport tuned exhaust w/chrome tip, Special suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bar, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, and Solar tinted glass.

2009 Ford Focus

150,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP32N29W215291

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P4915C
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2009 Ford Focus SE **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Ford Focus has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, T125/80R15 spare tire, Sport tuned exhaust w/chrome tip, Special suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bar, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, and Solar tinted glass. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

