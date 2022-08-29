2009 Ford Ranger

Sale $7,988 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 6 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9117127

9117127 Stock #: F4JDWF

F4JDWF VIN: 1FTZR45E29PA07934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4JDWF

Mileage 170,620 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear jump seats glove box SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Front air conditioning cupholders 12v pwr point Smokers pkg w/black ash cup in cupholder & lighter Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles Manual day & night rearview mirror Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE 6' pickup box 115 amp alternator Trailer tow class III Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Compact Spare Tire Raised pwr dome hood (4) cargo box tie-down hooks Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge Temporary spare tire Bedrail & tailgate protectors Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Safety Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) 4-wheel anti-lock brake system Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags Airbag deactivation switch 2-point restraint for front centre passenger Single-note horn Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM) Outboard 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

