Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

170,620 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

Sport AS TRADED | LOW KILOMETERS | LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

Sport AS TRADED | LOW KILOMETERS | LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9117127
  2. 9117127
Contact Seller
Sale

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

170,620KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117127
  • Stock #: F4JDWF
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E29PA07934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4JDWF
  • Mileage 170,620 KM

Vehicle Description

-This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood As Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
-Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear jump seats
glove box
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
cupholders
12v pwr point
Smokers pkg w/black ash cup in cupholder & lighter
Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Manual day & night rearview mirror
Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE
6' pickup box
115 amp alternator
Trailer tow class III
Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact Spare Tire
Raised pwr dome hood
(4) cargo box tie-down hooks
Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge
Temporary spare tire
Bedrail & tailgate protectors
Satellite Radio
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
Airbag deactivation switch
2-point restraint for front centre passenger
Single-note horn
Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Outboard 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2009 Ford Ranger Spo...
 170,620 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 84,184 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 58,503 KM
$44,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory