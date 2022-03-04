$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2009 GMC Acadia
2009 GMC Acadia
AWD 4DR
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
213,486KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497328
- Stock #: 2884
- VIN: 1GKEV23D79J210463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 213,486 KM
Vehicle Description
MCWILLIAM AUTO SERVICE
GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!
TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.
Price does not include PST GST
If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at
Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8