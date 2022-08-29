2009 GMC Sierra 2500...

Sale $27,955 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 2 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side guard door beams 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Restraint provisions for rear facing child safety seat Driver & front passenger air bag restraint Child safety seat top tether anchors on rear outboard seats Interior tilt steering Deluxe roof console Adjustable outboard head restraints Headlamps-on & key-in-ignition warning buzzers Rear split-folding bench seat Adjustable tilt steering column Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent system Driver info centre -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, trans temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus w/language function, warning messages Mechanical Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive High Capacity Air Cleaner Engine Oil Cooler 4-wheel drive 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Mechanical jack & wheel wrench 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 125-amp alternator HD transmission oil cooler (2) front recovery hooks mounted at the front of each frame side member HD handling/trailering suspension -inc: rear monotube shocks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Automatic Headlamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Cargo area lamp Chrome rear bumper w/step pad Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround & integral centre emblem Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag

