2009 GMC Sierra 2500

212,209 KM

Details Description Features

$27,955

+ tax & licensing
$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

HD WT

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

HD WT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

212,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9099685
  • Stock #: F4RP5C
  • VIN: 1GTHK43629F133129

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,209 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side guard door beams
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Restraint provisions for rear facing child safety seat
Driver & front passenger air bag restraint
Child safety seat top tether anchors on rear outboard seats
tilt steering
Deluxe roof console
Adjustable outboard head restraints
Headlamps-on & key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Rear split-folding bench seat
Adjustable tilt steering column
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent system
Driver info centre -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, trans temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus w/language function, warning messages
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
High Capacity Air Cleaner
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel drive
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
125-amp alternator
HD transmission oil cooler
(2) front recovery hooks mounted at the front of each frame side member
HD handling/trailering suspension -inc: rear monotube shocks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Automatic Headlamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cargo area lamp
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround & integral centre emblem
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

