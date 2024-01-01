$5,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Accord
LX
2009 Honda Accord
LX
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,908 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda Accord Clean title, no safety
Dealer Permit # 5759
PRICE IS FIRM
Clean Title
Runs and drives good
no lights at all on dash
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Really Good on gas
Price to sell no safety
Selling AS-IS with no warranties
Safety pre-sale inspection available
Contact now if interested while it is still available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From VC Motors
Email VC Motors
VC Motors
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
431-338-3636