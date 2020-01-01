Menu
2009 Honda Accord

134,512 KM

Details

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L As Traded*Local Vehicle/Low Kilometers*

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L As Traded*Local Vehicle/Low Kilometers*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289959
  • Stock #: F3P5J5
  • VIN: 1HGCP26879A800188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

