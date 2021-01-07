Menu
2009 Honda Accord

266,617 KM

Details Description Features

$2,556

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

266,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575172
  • Stock #: F3UUTU
  • VIN: 1HGCP36829A801576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

